Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
Politics

US says few if any hurt in Iran strike

8th Jan 2020 1:38 PM

A US official says there are very few, if any, casualties from an Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.

The official says the bases are still being searched for casualties.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week - in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

america donald trump iran iraq revolutionary guard general qassem soleimani

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Makeup artist’s bodypainted bushfire tribute

        premium_icon Makeup artist’s bodypainted bushfire tribute

        Environment Like most people, this makeup artist wanted to do her bit to raise money for the bushfire crisis - and she’s doing it the best way she knows how.

        Bakery giant returns to Springfield

        premium_icon Bakery giant returns to Springfield

        News Locals love this treat so much, they’ll be back. Here’s when...

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines...

        Three car crash at popular Ipswich shopping centre

        premium_icon Three car crash at popular Ipswich shopping centre

        News One patient is being assessed after a three car crash at a popular Ipswich shopping...