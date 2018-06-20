Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Picture: AP
Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Picture: AP
News

US quits UN Human Rights Council

20th Jun 2018 8:14 AM

THE United States has left the United Nations Human Rights Council in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.

Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the UN, called the human rights body "hypocritical and self-serving" and "not worthy of its name".

Last year Ms Haley accused the council of "chronic anti-Israel bias" and announced the US would review its membership.

She said the Trump administration had given the council "opportunity after opportunity" to make changes.

"We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organisation that makes a mockery of human rights," Ms Haley said.

The announcement comes a day after the UN human rights chief denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their families.

More to come.

Related Items

donald trump editors picks politics un human rights council united nations
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Diversions in place, highway closed after two-truck crash

    Diversions in place, highway closed after two-truck crash

    News EMERGENCY services and a heavy vehicle recovery unit are still on the scene of a two-truck crash at on the Warrego Hwy.

    Alleged arsonist says she has no memory of fire

    premium_icon Alleged arsonist says she has no memory of fire

    Crime Police viewed CCTV footage and saw her lighting fires, court hears

    Local filmmaker brings production to Ipswich

    premium_icon Local filmmaker brings production to Ipswich

    TV Pilot for new TV series coming to Ipswich

    Big chill not letting up with more frosty mornings forecast

    Big chill not letting up with more frosty mornings forecast

    Weather Tomorrow will be the shortest and darkest day all year

    Local Partners