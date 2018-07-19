Barracks attack: Court hears horrific detail

A US MARINE allegedly disguised himself in a motorbike helmet before dragging a 60-year-old woman from her car and slamming her head into vehicles in the carpark of Gallipoli Barracks at Enoggera earlier this month.

Taylor Wyatt Elwood, 20, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday charged with serious assault of a person over 60, assaulting or obstructing a police officer and wilful damage.

News Queensland can reveal allegations of the shocking attack that police claim saw the marine, on deployment to Australia from the US, pull the woman out of her car through an open driver's door and begin punching her in the face and body.

Court documents allege the woman, who worked at the barracks, was then thrown against cars, had her head repeatedly slammed on vehicles and a steel guardrail while being told "be quiet" as she screamed for help.

Police allege Elwood took a motorbike helmet from a nearby parked bike and put it on prior to assaulting the woman.

Elwood allegedly continued the attack until an Australian Federal Police officer at the Army base heard the woman shouting "no" and "please" and intervened.

Taylor Wyatt Elwood outside court yesterday. Picture: Darren England/AAP

Police allege the officer found Elwood standing over the woman, who was cowering between two cars with a bloodied face, and told him to let her go.

The 20-year-old marine allegedly tried to bite the officer when he tried to help the woman.

It took three people to detain the man before he was arrested and granted watchhouse bail earlier this month.

The woman sustained serious injuries, including bruising and cuts.

A Facebook image of Elwood in uniform

Elwood's defence lawyer, Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers, asked the court to amend the 20-year-old's bail to allow him to return to Darwin with the rest of his unit.

Mr Garratt said Elwood was under strict compliance conditions from the US Marine Corps in addition to his bail conditions.

Elwood was not required to enter a plea.

Marine Rotational Force Darwin spokesman First Lieutenant Jose Uriarte confirmed Elwood remained an active-duty marine despite the charges.

"The Marine Corps takes this incident very seriously and is working closely with local officials," he told The Courier-Mail.

Elwood will return to court on August 8 and reside at the army barracks in Darwin on bail until then.