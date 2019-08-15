Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

US man dies after taco-eating contest

15th Aug 2019 12:21 PM

A 41-year-old man has died after taking part in a taco-eating competition during a minor league baseball game in the US state of California.

Authorities said Dana Hutchings died shortly after arriving at hospital in Fresno, south-east of San Francisco.

The Fresno man had been eating tacos at a competition organised by the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team on Tuesday. It was not known how many tacos he consumed.

Mathew Boylan, who watched Tuesday's contest, told reporters he noticed Mr Hutchings because he was eating much faster than the other two contestants.

Mr Boyland told the Fresno Bee that Mr Hutchings appeared to be swallowing the tacos without chewing them.

He said Mr Hutchings collapsed about seven minutes into the contest and hit his face on a table as he fell to the ground.

The Fresno Grizzlies have cancelled the World Taco Eating Championship which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

eating competition editors picks taco eating

Top Stories

    Massive medical centre almost shovel-ready

    premium_icon Massive medical centre almost shovel-ready

    Health Developers are seeking medicos for a massive 24-hour medical centre in one of Ipswich's 'forgotten sites'.

    • 15th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Taxpayers slugged as private prison transfer dates confirmed

    premium_icon Taxpayers slugged as private prison transfer dates confirmed

    News The transfers will begin next year and continue on to 2021.

    • 15th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Hit and run ute 'had no lights on'

    premium_icon Hit and run ute 'had no lights on'

    News Police on hunt for driver following highway crash