MAFS expert engaged to ex-groom

Just when you thought our version of Married At First Sight couldn't be topped when it came to wife-swapping antics it looks like we've been outdone by the US series.

US MAFS expert Dr Jessica Griffin and former contestant Jon Francetic have confirmed they are engaged, just over a year after meeting while filming season six.

Jon was paired with bride Molly Duff, which in the US sees contestants take part in a real, legalling binding wedding.

Dr Griffin, a relationship expert, counselled Molly and Jon on their marriage, however they called it quits on decision day - the US MAFS' version of our vow renewal ceremony - and have since divorced.

Dr Griffin and Jon began dating five months after filming wrapped and went public last August, with a friend of the couple revealing earlier this month that the psychologist would not be returning to the show this year.

"Jessica and Jon are very happy together. She wants to focus on her family and their relationship," a friend of the couple told People.

Dr Griffin and Jon have faced plenty of backlash over their romance, with the former contestant responding to criticism over their unusual beginnings on Twitter last week.

The funny part is that every time we tell someone the actual timeline in person, “scandalous” is never the word they use. Too bad we aren’t allowed to tell the truth on social media... https://t.co/HjuOXS5IvU — Jonathan Francetic (@JonFrancetic) April 10, 2019

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram over the weekend, with Dr Griffin describing how love had truly found a way to bring them together.

"I have always said, you can find love in extraordinary ways - you just have to follow your heart and be you, nobody other than you, and the right person will find you (if he's persistent enough and eventually hunts you down and won't take no for an answer)," she wrote in the caption.

Well, suddenly Dan Webb and Jessika Power's affair doesn't look so scandalous after all.