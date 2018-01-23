Menu
US Govt gets 3 weeks of cash

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has helped avoid a prolonged shutdown of the US Government.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has helped avoid a prolonged shutdown of the US Government.

DONALD Trump has signed a short-term spending bill passed yesterday by the US House of Representatives to end a three-day government shutdown.

The bill provides funding for three weeks, allowing the government to be reopened overnight (Tuesday morning local time).

In the meantime, negotiations will continue on the issue of immigration and a larger budget bill.

Earlier in the day, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Democrats had reached a deal with Republicans to end the shutdown "after several discussions, offers and counter offers.”

The Senate later voted 81-18 to approve the spending bill before it was sent to the House, where members of Congress voted 266-150 to also reopen the government.

The deal falls short of the Democrats' initial demand that Republican leaders agree to the rough outlines of a measure that would provide protections for undocumented migrants brought to the US as children - the so-called "dreamers”.

On Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to take up such an immigration bill - a pledge that Mr Schumer said was enough for Democrats to agree to help end the government shutdown.

- Alexandra Wilts, The Independent

Topics:  daca democrats dreamers immigration republicans shutdown

