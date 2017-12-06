US bombers get nod after Aussie exercise

Local enthusiast Tom Fisher captured these images of the US Air Force Lancer Bomber landing at Amberley.

Local enthusiast Tom Fisher captured these images of the US Air Force Lancer Bomber landing at Amberley. TOM FISHER

ROYAL Australian Air Force Aircraft from Williamtown and Amberley have completed a training exercise with US Air Force B-1B Lancers from the US Pacific Air Force over the east coast of Australia.

Exercise Lightning Focus included up to 30 jets flying at any given time.

Commander of RAAF's Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Mike Kitcher AM said the integrated training between Australia and the US Pacific Air Force was an important, on-going military activity.

"The B-1B Lancers' participation in this exercise is part of the Enhanced Air Cooperation program, which aims to increase the interoperability between Australia and the US,” Air Commodore Kitcher said.

"Conducting these flying activities is critical to our ongoing regional partnerships, and provides specific currency and qualification training for our aircrew.”

Lightning Focus commenced on November 20 and wrapped up on December 2.

Australian F/A-18F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler aircraft from Amberley, and F/A-18A Hornets from Williamtown participated.

A KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport from Amberley provided refuelling operations for all aircraft flying during the activity, and two E-7A Wedgetail aircraft from Williamtown provided command and control of the exercise.

The Pacific Air Forces Bomber Training Program continues a long-standing and mutually beneficial program of combined training initiatives and exercises involving Australia and the US.