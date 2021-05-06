Menu
US announces support for Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver

6th May 2021 6:01 AM

 

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced its support for a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, and will negotiate the terms at the WTO. While intellectual property rights for businesses are important, Washington "supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," she added. hs/cs

