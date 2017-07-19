US aircraft touch down at RAAF base

United States Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced) Dragons can take off vertically. It can also travel faster than a helicopter. Pictured landing at RAAF Base Amberley, during Exercise Talisman Saber 2017.

THIRTY thousand defence personnel have been involved in a major military operation across Queensland during the past three weeks, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre.

While most of the action has been up north, the entire exercise involving the US defence forces, wouldn't be possible without the support of staff and infrastructure at RAAF Base Amberley.

Anyone who keeps an eye on the sky or has an interest in the aircraft moving in and out of Amberley would have noticed some more unusual visitors.

This United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier can take take off and land vertically, a handy trick if the aircraft is landing on a carrier ship. Photographed landing at RAAF Base Amberley during Exercise Talisman Sabre, 2017. SGT Peter Borys

One of those is the United State Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

It's like helicopter and airplane mixed together with amazing capabilities including taking off vertically and travelling much faster than a helicopter.

Did you see a white 'passenger jet' travelling over Ipswich?

Omega Aerial Refuelling Services Boeing 707 aircraft operating from RAAF Amberley during Exercise Talisman Saber 17. This aircraft can connect with others to refuel mid-flight. SGT Peter Borys

It was actually a refuelling tanker.

Group Captain Glen Braz is in charge of the air assets at Amberley.

He said it is one of a few impressive visitors, as part of the biennial Talisman Sabre exercise, and that the entire exercise had showed the significance of Amberley as a base.

"RAAF Base Amberley is obviously a very capable asset and the local community should be proud to have it here,” CAPT Braz said. "We have US personnel visiting here and they love it.”