Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Residents and visitors of parts of Bendigo are being urged to monitor for symptoms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
Residents and visitors of parts of Bendigo are being urged to monitor for symptoms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Urgent virus alert for Victorian town

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
10th Jun 2021 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM

Thousands of regional Victorians are being urged to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms after viral fragments were found in sewage in Bendigo.

Residents and recent visitors to the suburbs of California Gully, Eaglehawk, Epsom, Huntly, Jackass Flat, Maiden Gully, Marong, North Bendigo and Sailors Gully between June 3 and 7 should get tested if any Covid-19 symptoms develop.

The Victorian Department of Health said the detection of fragments of coronavirus was of “interest” as there were no confirmed cases in the area.

The health department said the detection was unexpected as there were no positive cases in the area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
The health department said the detection was unexpected as there were no positive cases in the area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

“While the unexpected detections may be due to someone who has had Covid-19 that is no longer infectious continuing to shed the virus, it may be due to an active but undiagnosed infectious case,” the health department said in a statement.

“The wastewater testing program is designed as an early warning system and a cautious approach is always taken when these detections are found.”

The health department has increased wastewater testing in the area and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

There are 83 active Covid cases in Victoria, with 68 locally acquired and 15 in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Urgent virus alert for Victorian town

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First look inside CBD pub restoration

        Premium Content First look inside CBD pub restoration

        News Works to restore an 111-year-old pub have been completed and work is underway to find a tenant with negotiations now ‘well advanced’.

        Marijuana brownies netted in police raid

        Premium Content Marijuana brownies netted in police raid

        News Man charged with drug offences after cookie find

        ‘Should never have been charged’: Former officers not guilty

        Premium Content ‘Should never have been charged’: Former officers not guilty

        News A former Ipswich City Council officer has spoken of how his reputation was...

        Somerset rates to rise as council hands down budget

        Premium Content Somerset rates to rise as council hands down budget

        Council News Somerset councillors have handed down a rise in levies for ratepayers across the...