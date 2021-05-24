An infected person visited Highpoint Shopping Centre on May 20 between 5pm to 8pm.

A popular shopping centre in Melbourne’s northern suburbs has been exposed to coronavirus as Victorian health authorities revealed four new cases on Monday.

The Jump Swim School in Bundoora was exposed to Covid-19 on May 21 between 8.35am to 10am.

Anyone who visited those locations in those times have been ordered to get tested immediately and isolate until a result is received.

It comes as Minister for Health Martin Foley on Monday afternoon revealed two new infections in addition to the two “likely cases” announced in the morning.

The first person tested positive on May 23, joined by a male relative who was asymptomatic.

The next two positive cases was an adult woman and a child.

All the cases reside in the city of Whittlesea in Melbourne’s outer north.

Mr Foley could not reveal specifically what shops at Highpoint the infected man had visited, but said authorities were in the process of retrieving more information.

“Highpoint shopping centre is a very big place,” he told reporters.

“We are getting further advice from the gentleman is to specifically where the visitations were in Highpoint shopping centre.

“Getting the information out was really critical and then as further detailed information becomes available, we will update that site.”

In relation to the second exposure site - the Jump Swim School in Bundoora - Victorian chief health officer professor Brett Sutton assumed the infected preschool child was part of a swimming class for a one-and-a-half hour period.

“We don‘t know the number of attendees and that is why we are putting the callout now to list that side,” he said.

“But everyone who was there over that relevant 90 minute needs to isolate, test and quarantine for the 14 days.”

Originally published as Urgent virus alert for shopping centre