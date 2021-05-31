Urgent virus alert for 250 venues

Chadstone Shopping Centre is the latest major site to be added to the list of places visited by a person infected with Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

Multiple bus routes, a DFO shopping outlet and Big W store have been added to a growing list of Victorian sites exposed to coronavirus.

Victorians are urged to regularly check the list on the Department of Health website to see if they have visited any of the locations at key times and to get tested immediately if they have.

New additions to the list included seven buses on the state’s public transport network – they have been listed as Tier 1 sites, meaning anyone who travelled on them at the listed times must immediately isolate, get a Covid test and quarantine for 14 days.

PTV BUS NUMBER 412; Central Square shopping centre/Merton Street to Footscray Station route; May 27 between 5.40am-6.25am; Tier 1

Central Square shopping centre/Merton Street to Footscray Station route; May 27 between 5.40am-6.25am; Tier 1 PTV BUS NUMBER 412; Paisley Street/Footscray to Millers Road/Geelong route; May 27 between 2.39pm-2.52pm; Tier 1

Paisley Street/Footscray to Millers Road/Geelong route; May 27 between 2.39pm-2.52pm; Tier 1 PTV BUS NUMBER 412; Central Square shopping centre/Merton Street to Footscray Station route; May 26 between 5.40am-6.25am; Tier 1

Central Square shopping centre/Merton Street to Footscray Station route; May 26 between 5.40am-6.25am; Tier 1 PTV BUS NUMBER 406; Emu Road/Smith Street to Footscray Station route; May 26 between 1.28pm-1.44pm; Tier 1

Emu Road/Smith Street to Footscray Station route; May 26 between 1.28pm-1.44pm; Tier 1 PTV BUS NUMBER 406; Emu Road/Smith Street to Footscray Station route; May 26 between 6.34am-6.50am; Tier 1

Emu Road/Smith Street to Footscray Station route; May 26 between 6.34am-6.50am; Tier 1 PTV BUS NUMBER 525; Highland SC/Grand Bvd to Donnybrook Rd/Dwyer Street Craigieburn route; May 19 between 3.15pm-4.45pm; Tier 1

Highland SC/Grand Bvd to Donnybrook Rd/Dwyer Street Craigieburn route; May 19 between 3.15pm-4.45pm; Tier 1 PTV BUS NUMBER 525; Highland SC/Grand Bvd to Donnybrook Rd/Dwyer Street Craigieburn route; May 25 between 3.15pm-4.45pm; Tier 1



A BIG W in Craigieburn in Melbourne’s outer northern suburbs is also on high alert after a positive case attended the store on May 20 between 11.30am-12.30pm.

Anyone who visited the store at that time must immediately isolate, get a Covid test and quarantine for 14 days.



There is also now an alert for shopping centre Unit Hill Town Centre in Bundoora after a positive case visited on May 25 between 2.47pm and 4.07pm.

Agora IGA Express shoppers who visited that same day between 11.20am and 12.15pm must also isolate after it was added as a Tier 1 venue.

Other Tier 1 venues included Coles Epping Plaza, on May 19 between 3pm and 3.48pm and the Metricon Homes Campbellfield office on May 25 between 1.33pm-2.36pm.

New Tier 2 sites included Brighton Beach hotel, Kmart Epping, Coles Epping Plaza, Laurimar Medical Centre in Doreen, Ambarsari Dhaba in Craigieburn, Shell Coles Express Braeside, Turtle Cafe Elwood, and Chemist Warehouse at the Epping Homemaker Centre.

An alert has been issued for anyone who visited the DFO Uni Hill Quiksilver, Factorie and Edge shops in Bundoora on May 25 between 2.47pm and 4.07pm.

Anyone who visited Woolworths Cranbourne West on May 22 between 2.25pm and 3.15pm must also get tested urgently and isolate until a result is received.

Kmart Epping Plaza is among the venues added to the exposure list.

Three sites were added on Sunday including Enchanted Adventure Garden tree surfing in Arthurs Seat on the Mornington Peninsula. A positive case visited the tourist attraction on Friday, May 21, between 11.25am and 3pm and this venue is a Tier 1 exposure site.

Also added were Short Straw cafe in Hawthorn and Metricon Homes Kalkallo-Cloverton Display Homes in Kalkallo.

Shops and restaurants at Melbourne’s biggest shopping centre, Chadstone, were added to the list on Saturday. A person infected with Covid-19 visited the shopping centre on Wednesday, May 26, between 11.30am and 2pm.

Anyone who was at Chadstone on Wednesday during that time must get tested urgently and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Yokozuna restaurant in the complex has been marked a Tier 1 exposure site, meaning anyone who dined there between 11.30am and 12pm on Wednesday must get tested immediately and begin quarantining for 14 days.

Shoppers at Chadstone Shopping Centre last year. The centre has been added to the list of Covid-19 exposure sites in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

Tier 2 exposure sites at Chadstone on Thursday are Optus, Bakers Delight and Woolworths.

Other new exposure sites added by the Victorian Department of Health on Friday include the LaTrobe University Library on Tuesday, and locations in Braeside, Cragieburn, Epping, Fingal, Glen Iris, Mernda, Mickleham, South Yarra, St Kilda, and Thomastown.

One of the latest areas of concern is the Mornington Peninsula’s busiest tourist attraction.

The Peninsula Hot Springs at Fingal was added to the Tier 1 exposure list on Friday, eight days after an infectious person visited the reception area between 3pm and 3.45pm on May 21.

Popular tourist attraction Peninsula Hot Springs in Victoria is a Covid-19 exposure site. Picture: Supplied

The Hot Springs closed for business on Thursday, May 27 and posted a notice on its website and social media advising customers it was “pressing pause on operations from 10pm, May 27 until 8am, June 4”.

On Saturday afternoon, further exposure site additions put the list at more than 150 venues.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

On Saturday evening, a dedicated priority testing site was established at the Melbourne Showgrounds for Mount Ridley College students, staff and their families.

A Covid-19 update was sent to parents on Saturday evening, encouraging households to get tested by Sunday 8pm.

Pupils in Year 7 and 8, and teachers who educate those year levels, are being instructed to get tested and quarantine immediately even if they are not identified as a Tier 1 close contact.

The school remains closed and will be deep cleaned while the Department of Health completes a risk assessment.

Covid-19 testing in Fawkner in July. Victorians have been turning out to get tested in record numbers in the state’s fourth lockdown. Picture: Wayne Taylor

There are dozens of exposure sites listed on the Victorian Department of Health’s website, with options to search from date added or suburb name.

Anyone who has visited a Tier 1 exposure site must immediately isolate, get a Covid test and quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who has visited a Tier 2 exposure site during times listed should urgently get a test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Anyone who has visited a Tier 3 exposure site during times listed should monitor for symptoms – if symptoms develop, immediately get tested and isolate until you receive a negative result.

Originally published as Urgent virus alert for 250 venues