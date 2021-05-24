Urgent shortfall health minister must address

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am a Parkinson's and dementia sufferer. I live in Bellbird Park.

I have scoured my local area, up to 15km away, for a GP with a working knowledge of these two terminal illnesses.

I am astonished that no such GP can be found, not one.

Added to this there isn't one specialist catering specifically for each of these diseases.

Neurologists, of which there are eight, have waiting lists of patients that can be seen once a year. I am astonished by this situation, given there are an estimated 45,000 sufferers in Brisbane.

Overall, 472,000 Australians are living with Dementia.

By 2058, 318 Australians will die each day from these dreadful incurable diseases.

The recent Royal Commission made nothing of the fact that 52% of people in aged care centres are dementia sufferers. Death for them is a grateful relief.

Where are their specialists? Imagine your loved one unable to control their bodily functions and incapable of recognizing their loved ones as their brain gradually closes down.

In Coffs Harbour a Parkinson's specialist visited once every three months.

Moving to a big city like Brisbane I expected that there would be at least adequate numbers of specialists in the two illnesses.

There is not one - that's right not one specialist in either.

The Health minister D'Ath, who I have contacted, must address this appalling situation immediately. I want an appointment with her immediately. Presently she is "too busy" to see me.

She must show good faith by immediately ,setting up a system proportionate to a place like Coffs Harbor and make a concerted attempt to recruit specialists.

David Harris