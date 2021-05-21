Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking assistance to find Brooke Patterson-Buckton and her one-year-old daughter.
Police are seeking assistance to find Brooke Patterson-Buckton and her one-year-old daughter.
News

Urgent search for missing woman, baby

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
21st May 2021 7:27 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM

Queensland police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a Gold Coast woman and her one-year-old child.

Brooke Patterson-Buckton, 36, was last seen with her daughter on Wandilla Drive, Helensvale at 4pm on Thursday.

The duo’s family, as well as police, hold concerns for their safety and wellbeing due to the lack of contact from Ms Patterson-Buckton.

Police are seeking assistance to find Brooke Patterson-Buckton and her one-year-old daughter.
Police are seeking assistance to find Brooke Patterson-Buckton and her one-year-old daughter.
The pair were last seen in Biggera Waters.
The pair were last seen in Biggera Waters.

The woman is described as caucasian, approximately 172cm tall with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

The child is caucasian with blue eyes.

“Anyone who has any information in relation to the current whereabouts of Brooke is asked to contact police immediately,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

Originally published as Urgent search for missing woman, baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops consider new offence to fight DV scourge

        Premium Content Cops consider new offence to fight DV scourge

        Crime A top Qld cop has spoken out about the domestic violence crisis – and a possible new offence that would give officers more power to keep someone in custody.

        Young dad’s licence gone again after disqualified drive

        Premium Content Young dad’s licence gone again after disqualified drive

        Crime The man thought he could drive again after receiving a letter in the mail from...

        Take the pledge: Fatality Free Friday looms for Qld drivers

        Premium Content Take the pledge: Fatality Free Friday looms for Qld drivers

        News One hundred drivers have already died on Queensland roads so far this year

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community