Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

URGENT RECALL: Popular 4WD ute recalled for accident hazard

FORD has issued a recall on a popular line of ute
FORD has issued a recall on a popular line of ute Contributed
Scott Sawyer
by

FORD Australia has issued an urgent safety recall after identifying an "accident hazard" with a popular range of ute.

Certain Ford Ranger models fitted with manual transmissions have been identified as being at risk of having difficulty changing gears, losing drive and posing an accident hazard.

"The gearshift cable retaining clip may not be securely fastened, which could lead to the gearshift cables making contact with the rear driveshaft," the product recall reads.

Continued contact between the gearshift cables and driveshaft can damage both components, but at the time of the recall there had been no reported failures of the parts in Australia.

Select vehicles fitted with a manual transmission and built between June 5, 2015 and February 12, 2016, could be affected.

RECALLED: Select makes of Ford Ranger have been recalled.
RECALLED: Select makes of Ford Ranger have been recalled.

"Ford will write to owners of all affected vehicles. Owners are advised to contact their Ford authorised Dealership for inspection and rectification," the safety recall advised.

Affected vehicle identification numbers can be found here.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks ford ranger motoring product recall safety recall sunshine coast transport

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

External investigators probe Ipswich hospital bullying

External investigators probe Ipswich hospital bullying

External company recommends hiring 'qualified mental health staff'.

Malcolm Roberts' call to reopen Ipswich coal mine

Haenke mine operator Tony Helpin (left) with One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts.

"It would really lift the local economy and provide a boon for jobs."

UPDATE: Three new schools for Ipswich region

New schools announced for Ipswich

Choose kind and make a stand against bullying

You can win one of 70 passes to Wonder in tomorrow's paper.

Win tickets to Wonder special screening

Local Partners