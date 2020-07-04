Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
Breaking

Urgent recall on popular ice cream sold at supermarkets

by Erin Lyons
4th Jul 2020 8:37 AM

Supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of ice cream from the shelves over fears it has been labelled wrongly.

Halo Top Australia is recalling its Chocolate Ice Cream (473ml) with a best before date of March 28, 2021, and a batch code of 9088, due to non-compliant labelling.

"In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert," a statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website states.

Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand
Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand

"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Shoppers have been urged to return the product with a full refund to be issued.

Halo Top is a low-calorie alternative sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country.

The company produces a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan or lactose intolerant eaters on top of its standard dairy range.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular ice cream

food recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug driver truckie’s son suffers broken leg in head-on

        premium_icon Drug driver truckie’s son suffers broken leg in head-on

        News An Ipswich magistrate has told a man that he must address his ‘addiction issues’ after he was found to be under the influence of marijuana at the time of a serious...

        How private schools are providing COVID-19 economic boost

        premium_icon How private schools are providing COVID-19 economic boost

        News Local independent schools support more than $265 million in economic activity.

        ‘No win, no fee’: resurrected law firm to open in Ipswich

        premium_icon ‘No win, no fee’: resurrected law firm to open in Ipswich

        Business It was the first law firm in Queensland to focus on compensation law.

        Punch and go: Texts prompt pub bashing

        premium_icon Punch and go: Texts prompt pub bashing

        News An Ipswich magistrate has been told a man was angered by messages exchanged between...