Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
News

Urgent recall for popular pie brand

5th Dec 2018 5:09 PM

An urgent nationwide recall has been issued for Nannaâ€™s family apple pies due to the potential presence of glass.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a statement earlier today warning customers to return the pies to the supermarket they bought them from for a full refund.

The recall is related to the 600g size of the pie with best before dates ranging from October 21, 2020 to October 22, 2020.

The product is sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodlands and other independent supermarkets around Australia.

The company was forced to recall the product after fears an equipment failure left glass inside the pies.

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    Cruel puppy farms hiding in plain sight

    Cruel puppy farms hiding in plain sight

    Pets & Animals THOUSANDS of Aussies could be unknowingly supporting cruel and dodgy puppy farm operators, who use dogs as breeding machines.

    • 5th Dec 2018 6:52 PM
    ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    premium_icon ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    Health Mandatory reporting laws could be dangerous, the AMA argues

    Win for cafe's owners in drawn out fight with council

    premium_icon Win for cafe's owners in drawn out fight with council

    Council News The family feared their business would close, and 32 staff sacked

    Decision made on Lagoon name

    premium_icon Decision made on Lagoon name

    Council News Agreement made on naming rights

    Local Partners