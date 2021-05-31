Menu
News

Urgent recall for popular car

by Anton Nilsson
31st May 2021 4:35 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM

Hyundai owners have been warned a faulty part in certain car models could pose a fire risk and a recall has been issued.

Over a thousand Genesis cars made between 2015 and 2017, and some cars of the Genesis G80 from 2018, were fitted with the defective part.

The problem relates to the cars’ anti-lock braking system, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

An electronic control circuit board in the brake system could short circuit when exposed to moisture.

Some Hyundai Genesis G80 cars have been recalled due to a fire risk.

Because the circuit board is powered even when the vehicle is turned off, the fire risk is present even when the car is parked.

“This could increase the risk of an accident, serious injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users and bystanders, and/or damage to property,” the ACCC wrote on its Product Safety Australia website.

“Affected vehicles should be parked in an open space and away from flammable materials and structures, i.e. not in a garage.”

The commission said the brake system itself was not compromised.

Hyundai Motor Company Australia has promised to fix the problem free of charge and would contact owners to help set up an appointment with a car dealership.

There were 1,203 affected vehicles in the 2015-2017 range and 124 cars of the 2018 model.

They were sold nationally by authorised Hyundai dealers and by Genesis Motors Australia.

Originally published as Urgent recall for popular car

