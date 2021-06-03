Subaru Imprezas from 2017 to 2019 and Subaru XVs from 2018 to 2019 have been issued with a recall notice by the Australian consumer watchdog.

Subaru Imprezas from 2017 to 2019 and Subaru XVs from 2018 to 2019 have been issued with a recall notice by the Australian consumer watchdog.

Tens of thousands of Subaru vehicles may have a potentially deadly fault, with Australia’s consumer watchdog issuing a recall notice.

Subaru Imprezas made between 2017-2019 and Subaru XVs from 2018- 2019 were issued with a recall notice on Wednesday.

A programming defect in the engine control module could cause the ignition coil to overheat and short circuit, leading to the coil to blow, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

This could cause the engine to stop while driving and not restart, increasing the risk of an accident that could cause “serious injury or death” to occupants and road users, the watchdog said.

Up to 57,088 of the vehicles were sold across the country at dealerships between November 30, 2016, and November 2, 2020.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted to arrange an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

Originally published as Urgent recall for 55,000 vehicles