Urgent push to fix city's congested, dangerous intersection

AN URGENT push has started for the State Government to upgrade the region's most congested intersection.

The Mount Crosby and Warrego Highway interchange is the bane of Karalee, Barellan Point and Chuwar residents' existence.

Traffic coming off the highway is funnelled through the roundabout, leaving few gaps for drivers travelling east on Mount Crosby Rd to enter.

Every afternoon drivers tap dance between the accelerator and brake on the slow crawl through the interchange; with no end in sight.

In one week a petition calling for an upgrade to the road secured about 400 signatures.

Authored by Chuwar resident Sandra Clarke, the petition describes the road as a "major safety hazard for traffic exiting off the highway in both directions".

"This interchange has become the busiest interchange on the Warrego Highway," it notes.

"This is due to the increased development in the suburbs of Karalee, Chuwar, Barellan Point and Mt Crosby/Karana Downs and surrounding region as well as business park in the CitiSwitch development.

"It is clear that the interchange can no longer cope with the increased volume of traffic owing to the current design of single-lane traffic and roundabouts."

The growth of Karalee and Barellan Point has put increased pressure on the intersection.

An extended shopping village, complete with a McDonald's, gym and Coles, is under construction.

In the September quarter, 41 new lots were created in the suburb; the most out of anywhere in Ipswich.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden, who sponsored the petition, agreed the intersection was a "major safety hazard".

"God yeah, yes," he said.

Mr Madden hopes the petition will be included in next year's state budget.

"I've spoken to the minister, Mark Bailey several times and he's well ware the project is shovel ready," Mr Madden said.

"We don't have too many projects in Ipswich that are shovel-ready."

The project may be undertaken in several stages, with the extension of entry and exit lanes started as a priority.

"You've got to accommodate traffic continuing to use the intersection," he said.

Ms Clarke wants the Department of Transport and Main Roads to expedite the upgrade of the interchange.

In 2017 a similar petition with 305 signatures was submitted by then-councillor for division five, Wayne Wendt.

In response, the State Government revealed a business case for an interim upgrade had been finalised.

Funding to progress the project further will now be subject to competing priorities across the state," acting Roads Minister Steven Miles said.

The cost of the project, which would include a pedestrian and cyclist bridge, is about $17.5 million.

Mr Madden said this time was different.

"This is different this time because since we did the last petition the survey work has been completed and the design work has been completed," he said.

Mr Madden said the minister was "optimistic and supportive" of the project.