Urgent plea to motorcyclists amid increasing road toll

Emergency crews attend a serious motorcycle crash at Grandchester earlier this month.

IPSWICH police are pleading with motorcyclists to take extra care on roads as the state’s death toll continues to soar.

It comes after recent data revealed fatal crashes involving a motorcycle have more than quadrupled on Queensland roads compared to this time last year.

Sadly, 14 lives have been lost this year alone – one of them a being a pillion passenger.

The number of fatalities recorded on state roads by late February 2020 was three.

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said Ipswich motorists were already faced with “alarming statistics” when it came to road safety.

Just this month, a 25-year-old man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at Grandchester.

Early investigations suggested the rider crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy is warning motorcyclists to slow down and take extra care on roads. Pic: Stuart Quinn

“Motorcycle riders are arguably our most vulnerable,” she said.

“The design of motorcycles leaves them exposed with only the leathers on their backs to protect them, meaning they have a greater chance of being killed or injured while drivers in their cars on the other hand are protected by a force field of metal, seatbelts and airbags.”

Snr Constable Sheedy said it was crucial that riders adopted an alert and defensive driving technique.

She said many incidents were likely to occur on both long and winding stretches of road across the southeast typically frequented by recreational riders.

“It’s vitally important to ride so you and your motorcycle can be seen by other road users.”

“Don’t bank on other motorists seeing you; take your safety into your control.

It was also equally important for drivers to monitor their own road behaviour.

A 25-year-old man was critically injured after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at Grandchester earlier this month. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

“As a driver in a car, your moment of distraction on a mobile phone might mean a bit of car damage, but it can be as serious as the death of a fellow road user,” she said.

“As a community, we need to work together to promote the safety of motorcycle riders on our roads.

“By not only making sure our riders are obeying road rules and wearing the right gear, but that the rest of us as regular motorists also do the right thing, so we don’t end up causing a crash with those on two wheels.

Snr Constable Sheedy said riders were able to reduce risks by avoiding dangerous riding conditions, wearing adequate protection and ensuring a bike was well-maintained.

“Ultimately, we all have a responsibility to help make our roads a safer place in 2021 and look at for each other when we are travelling.”

