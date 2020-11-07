Menu
Police Dog Bravo goes missing from handler’s home in Regents Park
Crime

URGENT: Have you seen Police Dog Bravo?

by Danielle O’Neal
7th Nov 2020 2:50 PM
A beloved police dog that survived a violent attack in 2016 is missing from his handler's home in Logan.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate Police Dog Bravo who was last seen about 8pm last night in Regents Park.

Bravo and his handler were off duty at the time.

 

Police dog Bravo has gone missing from his handler's house in Regents Park. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police officers, including several members of the Dog Squad, are searching for Bravo within the Regents Park area and surrounding suburbs.

Police are asking members of the public to immediately contact Triple-0 if they spot the six-year-old black German Shepherd but are advised not to approach him.

 

Police Dog Bravo after he was attacked by another dog while on duty in 2016.
The police dog sustained severe injuries to his face in 2016 when he was set upon by another dog in Coomera while police were involved in an arrest.

Despite attempts from police to subdue the attacking dog with OC spray, police said they were forced to shoot the animal dead.

Originally published as URGENT: Have you seen Police Dog Bravo?

