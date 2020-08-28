Menu
Urgent call for volunteers to support hospital

SAMTUI SELAVE
28th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
The Official Hospital Foundation of West Moreton Health urgently needs more volunteers to join the Hospital Foundation’s Care Army to help support the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hospital Foundation CEO, James Sturges said the foundations work in the community accomplished by West Moreton could not be done without the help of volunteers.

“COVID-19 has been a challenging time for everyone. It’s been a pleasure being able to bring our community together with the great health staff at West Moreton to really make a difference,” he said.

“The extensive work we do in the community could not be done without the hard work of our incredible and dedicated volunteers.”

Some of the tasks volunteers will be asked to do include: delivering equipment and supplies to testing sites, delivering coffees, water and food to frontline staff at testing sites, assisting with the set-up and pack down of testing sites (setting up chairs, tables, marques), directing traffic in a safe and effective manner, assisting with admin and data entry for the foundation, and providing good vibes and a fun atmosphere on testing sites.

All volunteers need to be under 60 years of age, fit, healthy, well, and willing to assist as short notice due to the ever-changing needs during COVID-19. All training (including the use of Personal Protective Equipment) will be provided to Volunteers before they start their shift.

Residents of West Moreton which includes Ipswich, Springfield, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, and Scenic Rim areas can apply at www.ihfoundation.org.au/get-involved/volunteer/ by clicking the “Hospital Foundation Care Army” Button.

