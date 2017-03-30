URGENT: All south-east Queensland schools closed

Parents are asked to keep their kids at home today.

SPORTING fields are turning into lakes, water is covering roadways and schools are closed all over Ipswich.

The Department of Education has just confirmed all state schools in the south-east are closed today and is asking Ipswich parents to turn around and take their kids home if they've already left.

Widespread severe weather warnings - including significant rainfall, gale force winds, thunderstorms and large scale flooding - are now in place across large tracts of central, southern and south-east Queensland.

URGENT MESSAGE: all state schools in Metropolitan,North Coast and South East Regions are closed today. Listen to ABC radio for updated info. — Queensland DET (@QLDDET) March 29, 2017

A Department of Education spokesperson said the effects of former Tropical Cyclone Debbie would be far-reaching and urged parents to check local weather conditions before heading to school.

"Parents are urged to check local weather conditions and road access, and put their safety - and that of their children - above all else," they said.

"Parents should consider that with deteriorating weather conditions, the impact of this significant weather system is expected to worsen during the course of today."

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued top priority warnings to inland and coastal communities for widespread heavy rainfall, gale-strength winds and riverine and flash flooding.

"Parents should not only consider the risks of the travel journey to school but also the return journey at the end of the school day in response to the deteriorating weather that is forecast during the day," the spokesperson said.

"We need parents to plan their day, and their children's travel to and from school, with the full knowledge of this changing and dangerous weather system.

"We would like to reassure all of our affected school communities that our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. The safety of all of our staff, our students and their families will always be our highest priority."

Independent and Catholic schools

Parents with children at independent and Catholic schools should check with individual schools about local arrangements.

Early Childhood Education Centres

Parents are encouraged to make direct contact with their Early Childhood Education Centre/Provider for advice on whether it will be closed.

Outside school hours care services

Parents should consider the possibility that schools may need to close early and should contact the school as the day progresses. They may need to make alternative arrangements.

Transport

Parents should contact transport providers such as bus companies to check if services are operating.

Special message from Bremer State High School

Bremer State High School is closed today (Thursday) and will be closed Friday (31 March) due to the predicted extreme weather conditions. School resumes Tuesday April 18.