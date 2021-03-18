Urgent action needed to reform polluted Bremer River

Dr Bill Freeland is a former head of the Northern Territory‘s Environmental Protection Authority. He grew up in Ipswich and returned to live in the city when he retired.

HOW do you solve a problem like the Bremer River?

According to one environmental expert, the first step is accepting how bad it has become.

Dr Bill Freeland, who was the head of the Northern Territory‘s Environmental Protection Authority, returned to Ipswich four years ago after he retired.

The Bremer River.

He grew up in the city and now lives at Eastern Heights with his daughter.

“I was taking a walk along the river and I was horrified,” he said.

“It’s disgraceful. Places like Berry’s Lagoon used to be pristine and crystal clear.

“We’d go there to fish and swim and in waterholes all along the river.”



He set about compiling freely-available information to put together his own report on the health of the river over the course of a year-and-a-half, with the most intensive work coming in the past six months.

Dr Freeland argues the decline of the Bremer River is “being exacerbated” by successive Queensland governments’ “guileful policies and shoddy implementation”.

He argues the Bremer needs to be reclassified as a ‘highly disturbed’ river immediately and steps need to be taken to urgently develop and implement a recovery plan.

Dr Freeland says the river is oxygen-starved and capable of killing animals.

Four sewage treatment plants, as well as a power station, an abattoir and a former coal mine all have environmental authorities from the State Government to discharge into the river.

Dr Freeland said his research found the level of pollutants being released into the river by holders of the EAs had exceeded national guidelines over the past 20 years.

“These conditions allow high risk discharges at levels grossly exceeding the Bremer River objectives, even to levels of thousands, tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of per cent of the objectives agreed nationally and used by our Queensland Governments in the Bremer River guidelines,” he wrote.

“Our Queensland Governments’ management of the Bremer River has failed to protect its environmental values as required under the Environmental Protection Act.

“The terms of conditions on environmental approvals for discharge of waste water across the state of Queensland need to be gradually reformed and new ones substituted.

“This is to ensure that any deviation from national default levels is compulsorily based on having undertaken the necessary toxicological work to demonstrate compliance with the national water quality guidelines’ approach.”

Dr Freeland said at the moment the river is classed as “moderately disturbed”.

“Which it’s not, it’s just a lie,” he said.



“They issue permits way above the national guidelines. Then the companies go and release their stuff and it’s higher even then.

“The whole thing is a shambles and it’s allowed to be a shambles.”



Dr Freeland said he understood it would cost significant money to develop a new approach and there was no quick fix to address the issues but action needed to be taken now.

“It’s got to be done carefully,” he said.

“The first step is to acknowledge you’ve got a problem.



“It doesn’t have to be (as bad as it is).



“You should be able to get some good returns for your effort by starting to actually get the government’s regulatory actions in line with their regulatory powers.

“That’s just a basic first step and it’s an easy one.

“The really difficult ones are stormwater run off both from the city and the suburbs and also from farming and erosion from the higher catchment.”

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said department compliance officers carry out a proactive compliance program all year round to target activities that “pose the greatest potential risk” to Queensland’s natural environment.

“All licensed environmentally relevant activities in Queensland, including near the Bremer River, have had their risks assessed and required standards established in their environmental authorities,” he said.

“Comprehensive water quality monitoring occurs within the Bremer River catchment.

“The department requires EA holders, including those in the Bremer River catchment, to monitor for a wide range of water quality indicators when releasing to waters and is alerted of any release limit exceedances of EA conditions.

“The Bremer catchment contains 18 monitoring locations under the SEQ Ecosystem Health Monitoring Program that monitors a wide range of water quality indicators.

“Six monitoring sites are included in the Bremer estuary that are monitored eight times per year for a range of physical and chemical parameters.

“Additionally, two sites are monitored for event flow conditions following rainfall events.”

The spokesman said the department has been liaising with Dr Freeland for several months about his concerns.

“As the environmental regulator, the department takes compliance issues seriously,” he said.

“Where compliance issues are identified, the department will take strong enforcement action consistent with the department’s published Enforcement Guidelines.”

Ipswich division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner.

Soon after the new Ipswich City Council was elected last year it launched a review into how the city’s waterways are managed and what is needed to improve their health.

This led to the formation of the council’s new Waterway Health Strategy.

“Unfortunately, as the strategy makes clear, there are no quick, easy, or inexpensive solutions to the significant issues impacting the Bremer River and some factors are beyond council’s legal authority to influence or control,” Ipswich division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner said.

“However, the new strategy provides the strategic road map for council to lead, advocate for and implement the real change needed.

“While our experts advise that historic and current catchment conditions make it unlikely that the Bremer River will ever achieve the water quality and health ratings of less modified south east Queensland catchments, I believe council is committed to the long-term, targeted investment and action required to begin our city’s long journey to healthier waterways.

“For the first time council has a designated Waterway Improvement subprogram progressing through the Capital Works program for consideration of funding direct improvements to local waterways.”



Cr Fechner said the council regularly liaises with the State Government about issues being faced.

Ipswich City Council removed weeds along a one kilometre stretch of the river bank near the Bradfield Bridge.

“In the coming weeks council will meet with the Department of Environment and Science to discuss the new Water Quality Guidelines for the Bremer as part of a state wide review,” he said.



Weeds along a one kilometre stretch of the river bank near the Bradfield Bridge were removed by the council as part of action taken last week.

Species removed included Castor Oil, Leucauna and Glycine and native plants will be planted in their place in September.

“Removing the weeds and revegetating this area with native plant species will not only provide an ecological boost to the Bremer catchment, but also significantly improve this popular section of the river for the community’s enjoyment,” Cr Fechner said.

“Over the next five years, the program will see around $120,000 invested to improve the vegetation in this specific area.”

You can contact DES’ pollution hotline on 1300130 372 to report concerns.



