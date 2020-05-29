Queensland Uni suspends pro-Hong Kong student activist

STUDENT activist Drew Pavlou has been suspended from the University of Queensland until 2022 after fighting 11 allegations of misconduct, including expulsion from the institution.

The decision comes after Mr Pavlou faced allegations of misconduct for a number of social media posts, leading campus protests in support of independence in Hong Kong last year and publicly criticising the university's ties with China.

Drew Pavlou has been suspended from UQ. Picture: John Gass



Mr Pavlou told The Australian the decision was "an absolute travesty of justice."

"The University of Queensland has taken this action, which is effectively expulsion, to protect their business interests with the Chinese Communist Party," he said.

"They have given us no reason for the decision."

Drew Pavlou with mum Vanessa outside his expulsion hearing at St Lucia. Picture: Annette Dew

He was told by a disciplinary panel that he could re-enrol in 2022, a semester after his student-elected position on the UQ governing senate would expire.

"They have given no evidence that any actual complaints were made against me and refused to comment on whether they have acted at the direction of the Chinese Consulate in Brisbane," he told The Australian.

"This decision is very clearly a political reprisal against me for my vocal activism and an attempt to invalidate the results of my democratic election to the UQ senate on a platform opposing the Confucius Institute and CCP influence at the university.

The fourth-year student and his legal representative, barrister Tony Morris CQ walked out of his hearing last Friday after claiming the process was illegitimate.

"It's not over until the appeals process has concluded and I vow to fight this before an independent court of law.''

