A man who photographed up a young girl's skirt at a public event is appealing his sentence.
Crime

Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

Liana Turner
by
6th Feb 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 7th Feb 2019 5:04 AM
HE PHOTOGRAPHED a young girl inappropriately at a public event.

Now, he's seeking a lighter sentence.

Rodney Paul Erickson, of Larnook, remains in custody after pleading guilty to producing child abuse material.

The 63-year-old was arrested about 2pm on July 29 last year after being caught by a member of the public taking a photograph up a girl's skirt at the Lismore Aviation Expo.

The nine-year-old was laying on her back, leaning against her father, washing aeroplanes as part of the expo, according to court documents.

Erickson was subject to a citizens' arrest initially, before police arrived.

He was sentenced to 18 months' prison, one year without parole, before Lismore Local Court in December but immediately launched an appeal on the severity of his punishment.

Erickson, who remains in Grafton Correctional Centre, did not appear before Lismore District Court when his matter was mentioned on Tuesday.

Barrister Ben Cochrane told the court the principal lawyer for Erickson's case had been unable to appear in court and was in Coffs Harbour.

Judge Wells said it would be difficult to hear the matter as a trial was scheduled for the same court.

She adjourned the hearing until March 1.

Erickson did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

