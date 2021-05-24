Uproar over ‘inappropriate’ school photos

The craziest Kardashian photoshop fails so far

A Florida high school has been blasted by parents for editing the yearbook photos of 80 schoolgirls to cover their chests - despite them wearing permissible clothes.

The badly airbrushed pictures from Bartram Trail High School's yearbook sparked outrage among parents who questioned officials' apparent over-sensitivity.

The school considered the girls' outfits to be "inappropriate" and therefore edited the photos, a board spokesman said.

Now some parents are demanding an apology, according to Action News Jax.

"Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology," one mum said. "They are making them feel embarrassed about who they are."

The school edited the yearbook pictures of the girls but left pictures featuring boys wearing Speedos unedited.

One of the girls said that the school’s action made them feel uncomfortable.

Riley O'Keefe, a ninth-grader whose picture was digitally altered in the yearbook, making her outfit look more conservative, said that the school's action made girls feel uncomfortable.

"You're not only affecting their photo, it's not just for protecting them, you're making them uncomfortable and feel like their bodies aren't acceptable in a yearbook," O'Keefe told Action News Jax.

The school approved O'Keefe's outfit before taking her yearbook photo and confirmed that her clothes complied with the school's dress code, but still edited her picture.

Other parents are also dealing with the same issue as they criticised the school's dress code policies, according to Action News Jax.



"I felt confident that day and I looked good, in dress code," nineth grader Zoe Iannone told Action News Jax.

"When I sent it to my mom and all of us saw it, I felt very sexualised, like that was what they were worrying about," she added.

The school said it will refund the students' money if parents are not pleased with the yearbook.

Zoe Iannone said she complied with the school's dress code and that she felt confident that day.

The school photoshopped the yearbook pictures of the girls to cover up their chests.

The school photoshopped the pictures to add a layer of edit that would cover their cleavages.