Uplifting record: Shane keen to keep making an impact

Ipswich State High School rugby league player Shane Tolova'A holds all three strength records in the Academy program.

IPSWICH State High footballer Shane Tolova'A is affectionally nicknamed "The Tank'' because he's built like a brickwall and can run like a cannon ball.

He's also the current recordholder in the school's rugby league Academy, having retained the strength title in all three categories for the past two years.

Tolova'A can dead lift 230kg from his three reps, squat 220kg from the same test and bench press an impressive 160kg from three reps in the gym.

"Every year we do two sets of strength testing,'' he said, known around the school for his deeds.

"Once I set my record I was very proud of the moment to hold all three. It's more an honour than anything else.''

Highly competitive Shane Tolova'A is doing extra work to retain his strength edge.

The highly competitive year 12 student bolsters his strength during five-six extra sessions at World Gym Ipswich after his work in the school program.

He also follows a strict diet without processed foods to increase his pure energy levels.

As Ipswich State High battle to keep their slim Langer Cup top four hopes alive on Wednesday, Tolova'A is a huge asset to the side - mainly as an impact player.

"With the gym, I use a majority of it for a purpose on the field so I can just dominate my opponents,'' he said.

"It helps me a lot, especially on the defence. My power is exponential to a lot of others.''

Tolova'A expects to be injected into Wednesday afternoon's clash with Marsden after coming off the bench in the first game and missing selection in the next Langer two Cup clashes.

Given his solid build and broad shoulders, the Ipswich-bred footballer enjoys that role.

"I have been used for the last two years as an impact player,'' he said.

Ipswich State High is winless from its first three games and needs victories with good margins from the next two games to have any mathematical chance of sneaking into the finals.

The latest encounter will be livestreamed again on this QT website from 4pm.

Ipswich State High's year 10 team is also chasing its first win in the 3pm match.

Ipswich State High's year 10 team is also chasing its first win in the 3pm match.

Ask people keen to subscribe to click on this story link and follow the prompts.

For Tolova'A in his final year of school, the Langer Cup is an important competition to continue his rugby league progress.

He was part of last year's unbeaten Ipswich State High Reserve Grade side.

"It was a good experience coming through the ranks and I'm very proud that I got the chance to play in it,'' he said, glad to have been part of the Ipswich State High Academy for six years.

"As soon as I joined I found it an honour. And growing up, I always thought all A grades (open team players) were role models. Now I get my chance.''

In schoolboy footy, he made two Met West teams and was named a shadow for the Queensland team in 2018.

Growing up in Ipswich with Samoan heritage, he has also shared in a number of junior club premierships with Norths Tigers. That included in last year's under-18 Tigers Blue grand final success.

After being part of the Jets Mal Meninga side earlier this year, Tolova'A hopes to play for the Jets Colts next season.

"Right now I'm just playing as a hobby but if the opportunity opens up, I might take it as a career pathway,'' he said.

Walters Cup (3pm): Ipswich State High v Marsden Langer Cup (4pm): Ipswich State High v Marsden Both matches at Marsden being livestreamed at: qt.com.au