Upholstery job leads to unearthing secrets on locomotive

BV 269 during its days on the Kuranda Tourist train (image courtesy of Keith McDonald) Contributed

HERE at the Workshops Rail Museum, we've been working hard to clear the backlog of little jobs necessary to keep our locomotives and rolling stock looking clean and well maintained.

Although polishing brass on a steam locomotive is something even a curator can do, many of these jobs require outside knowledge and expertise.

This was the case with one of our passenger carriages - BV 269.

This timber coach, built in Maryborough in 1882, is the oldest one in our collection.

It spent much of its working life on the line west of Townsville and, before being retired to the museum, was used regularly on the Kuranda tourist service.

In the past 18 months, we have opened it up to visitors for the first time since the museum opened.

Unfortunately a number of rips had developed in the seats.

We decided we couldn't have our visitors sitting on torn vinyl, so we removed them and took them to Brian at B&B Trimmers and Upholstery for restoration.

When we returned to collect them there was a surprise waiting for us.

Not only were there a set of beautifully re-upholstered seats, but Brian had also set aside a stained and tatty looking piece of canvas uncovered during the process.

On it were scrawled the names of two employees of the Townsville Railway Workshops and the date 14/11/1949.

These men, B.G. Delowery and H.W. Hoit had signed their work.

This gave us an insight, not only into the last time the seats had significant work done to them, but the pride that these men had taken in their jobs a few months shy of 70 years ago.

Many of our trains hold secrets like this but rarely do we get to encounter them.

Who knows what other messages are hiding in amongst our locomotives and rolling stock?