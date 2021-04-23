Uphill battle ahead to solve ramping issues

This week's top stories from across the Ipswich region.

This week's top stories from across the Ipswich region.

OPINION

Hospital argument ramps up

Ambulance ramping is unfortunately an issue we have been discussing in Ipswich for some time, and recent circumstances have done nothing to help.

This week LNP leader David Crisafulli kicked off about the state of Ipswich Hospital’s emergency waiting times, citing a case he’d been made aware of where a girl with breathing difficulties apparently waited nine hours to be seen after being taken by ambulance.

This kind of story is not exactly surprising or alarming, as we have heard many similar accounts over the years.

LNP Leader David Crisafulli has highlighted the ramping rates at Ipswich Hospital.

What is worrying is that Ipswich’s population is not getting any smaller.

If the hospital cannot cope now, how will it hold up in another 10 years?

We know staff at Ipswich Hospital do the best job they can under trying circumstances, so the question of responsibility I believe lies with the health department of the day to act on this issue.

Arguments between Mr Crisafulli and Annastacia Palaszczuk over who started this mess will not fix the problem.

A look inside our space-conscious future

If you didn’t see the old Ripley, it would be hard to imagine that several kilometres of what is now wall to wall housing used to be rolling paddocks.

It has been a transformation that has taken only a few years, and one that will no doubt have come as a shock to the system for many of us.

Ripley is now labelled as a priority development area, so we had better get used to this rapid rate of growth.

Sekisui House project director Taku Hashimoto with interior shots from the new Shavida display homes at Ripley, which are being launched this week.

With that growth, has also come an approach to housing many of us are not acquainted with, and that is the idea of fitting a house onto a 300-odd square metre block.

It might not be your cup of tea (I know it isn’t mine) but it is surprising what these modern home builders can get into a house less than 200 sqm.

I suppose this style of construction is something that will become increasingly prevalent as Ipswich develops further.

Another first for the show

The Ipswich Show is fast approaching and the Queensland Times has been out and about talking to people who are bringing something new to the event this year.

Among the new attractions, a three-day pool tournament with thousands of dollars in prizes will take place.

Ipswich 8-ball Association is behind a tournament at this year’s show.

We spoke to the Ipswich 8-Ball Association, which is proudly bringing the tournament to the show for the first time.

It is another addition to what promises to be a show that will make up for lost time.

Keep reading the QT over the coming weeks for more coverage leading up to the show on May 14-16.

Turf Club features in Aussie film

Filming for feature Double or Nothing is taking place in and around Ipswich. Nicole Payten-Betts with John Jarratt.

Ipswich Turf Club has undergone some dramatic changes over the past few years, with millions spent on new facilities and a new general manager coming on board.

As we look forward to the return of the Ipswich Cup in June, the Turf Club has made itself useful as the backdrop to a new film currently in production and featuring well known Aussie actor John Jarrett.

Local production team Brown Python is behind Double or Nothing, which they describe as a throwback to the 90s tale of crime and mischief.

With the man who played Mick Taylor taking up a role, it is sure to be a bit of fun.

A tradition to continue

Speaking of making up for lost time, Anzac Day is another great yet sombre Aussie tradition that we could not observe as we would have liked in 2020.

It is very encouraging to see all the preparations going ahead for this Sunday in all the small towns in the region as well as Ipswich.

People everywhere feel it as a privilege to still be able to honour the sacrifices made by so many over such a long period of time, so long may this tradition continue.