Upgrade treat for shopping centre's customers

AN EXTENDED deck, new McDonald's service area and a better connection to the train station will be built at Orion Shopping Centre.

The Springfield centre, operated by Mirvac, this week secured Ipswich City Council approval to upgrade and expand its growing food court.

Under the proposal, a new and extended deck will be built and existing handrails removed to tie it into the existing sloping boulevard.

New furniture and seating will be installed along with an additional service window to McDonald's.

According to the upgrade, the extension of the deck connecting to the town walk will provide easier connection to the Springfield Central train station.

Orion, which secured approval to be built in 2004, has rapidly expanded since.

The new food court will include a roof over the popular turtle pond, upgraded internal and external seating and bi-fold doors providing access to deck from the internal food court.

While the residential side of Springfield is nearing capacity, its founder, Maha Sinnathamby, has previously said there was room to grow in the commercial, medical and education aspects of the masterplanned city.