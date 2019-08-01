Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Orion Springfield Central food court.
Orion Springfield Central food court. Cordell Richardson
Business

Upgrade treat for shopping centre's customers

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Aug 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXTENDED deck, new McDonald's service area and a better connection to the train station will be built at Orion Shopping Centre.

The Springfield centre, operated by Mirvac, this week secured Ipswich City Council approval to upgrade and expand its growing food court.

Under the proposal, a new and extended deck will be built and existing handrails removed to tie it into the existing sloping boulevard.

New furniture and seating will be installed along with an additional service window to McDonald's.

According to the upgrade, the extension of the deck connecting to the town walk will provide easier connection to the Springfield Central train station.

Orion, which secured approval to be built in 2004, has rapidly expanded since.

The new food court will include a roof over the popular turtle pond, upgraded internal and external seating and bi-fold doors providing access to deck from the internal food court.

While the residential side of Springfield is nearing capacity, its founder, Maha Sinnathamby, has previously said there was room to grow in the commercial, medical and education aspects of the masterplanned city.

More Stories

Show More
expansion orion shopping centre springfield central train station upgrade
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Guard hit in women's jail fight as inmate 'lost it'

    premium_icon Guard hit in women's jail fight as inmate 'lost it'

    Crime He was struck in the head as he stepped into the cell.

    'Emotional meltdown' blamed for brollies, gold chains theft

    premium_icon 'Emotional meltdown' blamed for brollies, gold chains theft

    Crime His offending arose after four years with an unblemished record

    Ipswich says 'nice knowing ya Toowoomba' as toll revealed

    premium_icon Ipswich says 'nice knowing ya Toowoomba' as toll revealed

    News Most of the comments on Facebook were negative too

    Ipswich barking mad for funny dog names

    premium_icon Ipswich barking mad for funny dog names

    Pets & Animals The sense of humour around these parts is a little more subtle