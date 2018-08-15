Upgrade to Springfield roads delay

Labor candidate for Jordan Charis Mullen announces $44million for the Springfield Central railway station.

AN ANNUAL report card of Ipswich City Council's transport action plan has revealed designs to fix some of the region's busiest roads have not yet been started.

The City of Ipswich Transport Plan aims to masterplan the region's connectivity future.

In Springfield, plans to duplicate the Springfield Parkway corridor are in progress.

The Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Springfield Parkway carry on average 24,500 and 21,890 cars each day respectively - above capacity.

A fix to the congested road remains a while away, with detailed designs for upgrades expected to be started in this financial year.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen was disappointed in the timing of the upgrades.

"Their 10-year Transport Infrastructure Investment Plan only has half a road project - Springfield-Greenbank Arterial north - within the one-to-three-year horizon with all other roads in our region in the four-to-10-year category,” she said.

"Residents will be disappointed to be waiting four to 10 years for the duplication of already stretched roads like Springfield-Greenbank Arterial, Springfield Parkway and the Augusta Parkway/Sinnathamby Boulevard Overpass.

"I only recently spoke with two of our local school communities who are extremely concerned about children walking and crossing safely along Springfield Parkway given how busy this road has become.”

Ms Mullen said the council made its own decisions on prioritising the duplication and upgrades of major roads.

"I would hope it is data that is guiding these decisions,” she said.

The report noted designs for several other upgrade projects, including Old Toowoomba Rd, had been finished.