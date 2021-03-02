Upgrade of Orion shopping centre delayed by COVID-19

An upgrade of the food court at Orion shopping centre in Springfield was delayed due to the impacts of COVID-19.

A PLANNED upgrade of the food court at Orion shopping centre in Springfield has been delayed due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Owners Mirvac has applied to Ipswich City Council to extend the time frame for a previously approved redevelopment of the centre’s food court and town walk area.

That approval was granted in June 2019 but it ran out in September last year.

Mirvac wants to extend that until September this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted on Mirvac’s retail operations throughout Australia and as such, has prevented the undertaking of any significant capital and development works, inclusive of the food court redevelopment at Orion Springfield Central within the specified time frame,” the application notes.

“The approved food court redevelopment works have also been impacted by Mirvac’s ongoing negotiations with national retailers about the proposed food court redevelopment as per the National Cabinet Mandatory Code of Conduct.

“As part of the code of conduct, Mirvac negotiated with all retailers impacted … and agreed a moratorium to undertake any development works that would cause commercial disruption or an economic impact to their business operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of this negotiations, Mirvac agreed to not terminate leases due to non-payment of rent or issue relocation or demolition notices in order to ensure business continuity and avoid the permanent loss of business from Orion Springfield Central.

“The 12 month period extension … will coincide with the time frame of the moratorium agreed with the retailers, and will align with the anticipated resumption of normal trading activities at Orion Springfield Central.”

