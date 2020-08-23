UPDATED: List of locations visited by positive COVID-19 cases
TWO extra walk-in COVID clinics opened for testing on Sunday morning, after Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19, as the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster grows.
One of those cases is a male child and both of the new cases are related to the seven cases announced yesterday.
Ipswich residents have been urged to get tested if they are showing any symptoms, including a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, loss of taste or smell.
The two clinics are located at Bundamba and at Springfield.
The extra Bundamba clinic opened on Saturday in the Salvation Army Church Hall, Coal Street and will continue to operate from 9am-4.30pm on Sunday.
The other clinic is at Mater Springfield, which will be open from 8am-4pm on Sunday.
The Ipswich Hospital clinic is open from 9.15am to 8pm and Gatton Hospital clinic is open from 8am to 8pm.
The three GP clinics in Booval, Flinders Peak and Karalee are also providing additional testing.
A full list of testing clinics in the West Moreton Region can be found here.
A public health alert has also been released for a number of locations across southeast Queensland.
Queensland Health has released a detailed list of locations that people who have recently tested positive to COVID-19 are known to have visited while infectious.
Anyone who has visited those locations and is showing symptoms is urged to get tested:
Contact tracing alerts:
9 August 2020
IGA Express, Forest Lake, ~6.30am - ~6.40am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 11am - 12:10pm
Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 11am - 12pm
10 August 2020
Spotlight, Browns Plains, ~9:30am ~9:45am
Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~10.00am - ~10.15am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:15am - 11:25am
Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~11am - ~12:30pm
Greenbank, Takeaway Greenbank, 5:30pm - 5:40pm
Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, unknown
11 August 22
BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds),Wacol, ~6am - ~6:15am
Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool, Mt Gravatt, ~10:30am - ~11:45am
Dami Japanese Restaurant, Mt Gravatt, ~12pm - unknown
12 August 2020
Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 4pm - ~4.30pm
Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, ~4:30pm - ~5pm
Thai Antique, Carina Heights, 6pm - 6:15pm
Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~7:15pm - unknown
13 August 2020
Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am - ~12am
Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am - 3pm
Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 12pm - unknown
Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, after 12pm - unknown
14 August 2020
OfficeWorks, Browns Plains, ~10am - ~10:10am
Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, After 10am - before 11am
Ikea, Slacks Creek, 11am 2pm
Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~11:15am - ~11:30am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 2:20pm - 3:30pm
Bunnings, Browns Plains, ~2:30pm - ~3pm
Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~4pm - ~4.30pm
Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~4pm - ~4:30pm
15 August 2020
K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~9:30am - ~9:45am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:25am - 11:35am
16 August 2020
Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, ~10am - ~10:15am
Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~10:30am - ~11am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 1:20pm - 2:30pm
Riverlink Shopping Centre, Ipswich, Morning
The Reject Shop, Ipswich, Morning
Jamaica Blue coffee shop, Ipswich, Morning
17 August 2020
Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 11:00am - 1pm
BUPA, Indooroopilly, 11:00am - 1pm
Origin Kebabs, Indooroopilly, 11:00am - 1pm
Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank, ~6:30pm - ~6:40pm
Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station, Bundamba, Afternoon
18 August 2020
BCF, Greenslopes, ~12:30pm - ~1pm
Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes, Greenslopes, 1pm - Unknown
Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr), Crestmead, Afternoon
Uncle Bill’s Takeaway, Brassall, 5:45pm - 6:15pm
BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol, Evening
19 August 2020
12 RND Fitness, Birkdale, 8am - 9:30am
Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, ~9:30am - unknown
The Jam Pantry, Greenslopes, 10:30am - 11:45am
Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 12.30pm - ~1pm
Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm
Indooroopilly shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm
Myer, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm
David Jones, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm
Touch of Indian, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm
Sweets from Heaven, Indooroopilly, 1pm - 4pm
Bras ‘n’ Things, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm
Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm
Myer, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, ~1pm - ~3pm
Newsagent in Sherwood, ? Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 1.10pm - ~1.20pm
Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, ~5:30pm - ~5:40pm
Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, ~5:30pm~5:40pm
Ipswich Hospital ED, Ipswich, 11:00pm - 6:19am
20 August 2020
Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, ~10am - ~10:15am
21 August 2020
Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, ~10:30am~10:45am
The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~10.45am - ~11.15am
Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, ~10.45am - ~11.15am