Updated Harry, Meghan book could be ‘final straw’ for royals

An updated version of a bombshell royal biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "ruin any chance of reconciliation" with the royal family, an expert has said.

The new edition of Finding Freedom, due to be released on August 5, will delve further into the couple's lives after a drama-filled year for the couple.

According to The Sunday Times, the book is now being updated with new chapters which will cover the Sussexes tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the allegations that Meghan bullied royal staff - which she denies - and the death of Prince Philip.

But Buckingham Palace insider and royal biographer Duncan Larcombe said it could be "the final straw" depending on what is written.

Larcombe told Closer Magazine that the new chapters could be "telling".

"If more negative information comes out about the royals, or in-depth details of any personal conversations between Harry and his family after the funeral are revealed, that really will be the final straw," Larcombe said.

"That'll be it - there will be no chance of a reconciliation ever and all trust will be broken.

"How could anyone from the royal family trust them again if the intimate details of conversations were leaked. Why would they want anything more to do with them? Those chapters will be extremely telling as to the state of the royal rift as it stands now, and to where it'll head in the future."

The couple's lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals, as well as their new life in America and the Queen's decision to strip them of their royal patronages, will also be discussed.

A senior courtier told the Times: "The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the royal family and most of them are still reeling in shock.

"The book will not help."

Another senior royal source said: "After Oprah, what else is there to say?"

HARRY JOINS CELEBS AT COVID GIG

Meanwhile, Prince Harry joined pop royalty including Jennifer Lopez at a studded concert in Los Angeles on Monday as he called on the COVID vaccines to be distributed "to everyone, everywhere".

"Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World" featured video messages from the Pope and US President Joe Biden and in-person appearances from Hollywood stars such as Ben Affleck and Sean Penn.

The show will air on television and YouTube on May 8, after being pre-taped in front of thousands of fully vaccinated spectators at a vast California stadium.

"Tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India, who are battling a devastating second wave," said Prince Harry, who was greeted with a standing ovation.

Wife Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, wasn't at the concert, which was the prince's first appearance since his grandfather's funeral in Windsor late last month.

"The virus does not respect borders, and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography," added Harry. It was also his first in-person appearance at a major public event in California since moving last year to the United States after his and Meghan quit life as working royals.

The Duke of Sussex said the concert was a tribute to the "frontline heroes" of the virus.

"You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all," he said.

"You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you."

He called for the vaccine to be distributed "to everyone, everywhere", adding that "we cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world."

Prince Harry, who took to the large circular stage in the middle of the arena dressed casually in a blue shirt, described online disinformation about vaccines as a "humanitarian crisis" that is "getting worse."

The concert organised by Global Citizen, an international advocacy organisation, aims to battle vaccine disinformation while calling on world leaders and corporations to take action and make donations.

Thousands of spectators gathered inside Los Angeles' giant, recently completed SoFi stadium for the first time. Most attendees were frontline medical workers, many dressed in nurse and doctor uniforms.

Selena Gomez hosted proceedings, calling for "doses and dollars" to go to the world's poorest countries even as California and parts of the West emerge from lengthy lockdowns thanks to massive inoculation progress.

A glittering J-Lo told fans she had been forced to spend Christmas without her mother for the first time due to the pandemic - before bringing the Lopez matriarch on to an elaborate meadow-themed stage for a feel-good singalong of "Sweet Caroline." The Foo Fighters were joined by surprise guest Brian Johnson of AC/DC for a rendition of "Back in Black." "We ain't out of the woods yet … let's work as hard as we can to make sure we can do this" every night, said frontman Dave Grohl.

Organisers said the event had surpassed its fundraising goal need to purchase 10 million vaccine doses for low and middle-income countries, drawing more than $53 million in donations from corporations and philanthropists.

In pre-taped messages, President Biden said he was "working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production" while Pope Francis said: "I beg you not to forget the most vulnerable." Other video messages came from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

