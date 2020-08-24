UPDATED COVID LIST: Have you been to these locations?
QUEENSLAND Health has updated its public health alert for the COVID-19 cluster related to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.
There was one new confirmed case overnight with two recorded on Sunday.
Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said on Monday morning not enough people in Ipswich and greater Brisbane were getting tested, with 10 cases now linked to the cluster.
Anyone who has been to the below locations at the times stated should monitor their health and get tested immediately if they develop even the mildest of symptoms.
Even if you were tested in relation to the local cluster at the end of July, get tested again if you have symptoms.
BRASSALL
18 August 2020 - Uncle Bill’s Takeaway Brassall 5:45pm and 6:15pm.
BROWNS PLAINS
9 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 11am-12:10pm
9 August 2020 - Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains 11am-12pm
10 August 2020 - Spotlight, Browns Plains ~9:30am-~9:45am
10 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 10:15am-11:25am
10 August 2020 - Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~11am-~12:30pm
12 August 2020 - Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~7:15pm-unknown
14 August 2020 - OfficeWorks, Browns Plains ~10am-~10:10am
14 August 2020 - Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains After 10am-before 11am
14 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 2:20pm-3:30pm
14 August 2020 - Bunnings, Browns Plains ~2:30pm-~3pm
15 August 2020 - K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~9:30am-~9:45am
15 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 10:25am-11:35am
16 August 2020 - Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~10:30am-~11am
16 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 1:20pm-2:30pm
19 August 2020 - Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~9:30am-unknown
B IRKDALE
19 August 2020 - 12 RND Fitness, Birkdale 8am-9:30am
BUNDAMBA
17 August 2020 - (Afternoon) Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station, Bundamba.
CAMP HILL
19 August 2020 - Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill ~5:30pm-~5:40pm
19 August 2020 - Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill ~5:30pm-~5:40pm
CARINA HEIGHTS
12 August 2020 - Thai Antique, Carina Heights 6pm-6:15pm
CARINDALE
19 August 2020 - Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm
19 August 2020 - Bras ‘n’ Things, Westfield Carindale, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm
19 August 2020 - Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm
19 August 2020 - Myer, Westfield Carindale, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm
CREASTMEAD
18 August 2020 - Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr), Crestmead Afternoon
FOREST LAKES
9 August 2020 - IGA Express, Forest Lake ~6.30am-~6.40am
10 August 2020 - Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~10.00am-~10.15am
10 August 2020 - Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake unknown
12 August 2020 - Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 4pm-~4.30pm
12 August 2020 - Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake ~4:30pm-~5pm
13 August 2020 - Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 11am-~12am
13 August 2020 - Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 11am-3pm
13 August 2020 - Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 12pm-unknown
13 August 2020 - Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake after 12pm- unknown
14 August 2020 - Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~4pm-~4.30pm
14 August 2020 - Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~4pm-~4:30pm
21 August 2020 - Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake ~10:30am-~10:45am
21 August 2020 - The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~10.45am-~11.15am
21 August 2020 - Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~10.45am-~11.15am
GREENBANK
10 August 2020 - Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank 5:30pm-5:40pm
17 August 2020 - Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank ~6:30pm-~6:40pm
GREENSLOPES
18 August 2020 - BCF, Greenslopes ~12:30pm-~1pm
18 August 2020 - Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes 1pm-Unknown
19 August 2020 - The Jam Pantry, Greenslopes 10:30am-11:45am
INDOOROOPILLY
17 August 2020 - Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Indooroopilly 11:00am-1pm
17 August 2020 - BUPA, Indooroopilly 11:00am-1pm
17 August 2020 - Origin Kebabs, Indooroopilly 11:00am-1pm
19 August 2020 - Indooroopilly shopping Centre, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm
19 August 2020 - Myer, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm
19 August 2020 - David Jones, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm
19 August 2020 - Touch of Indian, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm
19 August 2020 - Sweets from Heaven, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm
I PSWICH
16 August 2020 - Riverlink Shopping Centre, Ipswich Morning
16 August 2020 - The Reject Shop, Ipswich Morning
16 August 2020 - Jamaica Blue coffee shop, Ipswich Morning
19 August 2020 - 20 August 2020 Ipswich Hospital ED, Ipswich 11:00pm-6:19am
MARSDEN
14 August 2020 - Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~11:15am-~11:30am
16 August 2020 - Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~10am-~10:15am
20 August 2020 - Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~10am-~10:15am
MT GRAVATT
11 August 2020 - Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool, Wecker Rd (updated), Mt Gravatt 11.25am-12.05pm
11 August 2020 - Dami Japanese Restaurant, Mt Gravatt ~12pm-unknown
SHERWOOD
19 August 2020 - Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood 12.30pm-~1pm
19 August 2020 - Newsagent in Sherwood, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood 1.10pm-~1.20pm
SLACKS CREEK
14 August 2020 - Ikea, Slacks Creek 11am-2pm
WACOL
11 August 2020 - BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol ~6am-~6:15am
18 August 2020 - BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol Evening