UPDATED COVID LIST: Have you been to these locations?

QUEENSLAND Health has updated its public health alert for the COVID-19 cluster related to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

There was one new confirmed case overnight with two recorded on Sunday.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said on Monday morning not enough people in Ipswich and greater Brisbane were getting tested, with 10 cases now linked to the cluster.

Anyone who has been to the below locations at the times stated should monitor their health and get tested immediately if they develop even the mildest of symptoms.

Even if you were tested in relation to the local cluster at the end of July, get tested again if you have symptoms.

BRASSALL

18 August 2020 - Uncle Bill’s Takeaway Brassall 5:45pm and 6:15pm.

BROWNS PLAINS

9 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 11am-12:10pm

9 August 2020 - Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains 11am-12pm

10 August 2020 - Spotlight, Browns Plains ~9:30am-~9:45am

10 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 10:15am-11:25am

10 August 2020 - Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~11am-~12:30pm

12 August 2020 - Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~7:15pm-unknown

14 August 2020 - OfficeWorks, Browns Plains ~10am-~10:10am

14 August 2020 - Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains After 10am-before 11am

14 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 2:20pm-3:30pm

14 August 2020 - Bunnings, Browns Plains ~2:30pm-~3pm

15 August 2020 - K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~9:30am-~9:45am

15 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 10:25am-11:35am

16 August 2020 - Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~10:30am-~11am

16 August 2020 - Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains 1:20pm-2:30pm

19 August 2020 - Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains ~9:30am-unknown

B IRKDALE

19 August 2020 - 12 RND Fitness, Birkdale 8am-9:30am

BUNDAMBA

17 August 2020 - (Afternoon) Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station, Bundamba.

CAMP HILL

19 August 2020 - Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill ~5:30pm-~5:40pm

19 August 2020 - Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill ~5:30pm-~5:40pm

CARINA HEIGHTS

12 August 2020 - Thai Antique, Carina Heights 6pm-6:15pm

CARINDALE

19 August 2020 - Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm

19 August 2020 - Bras ‘n’ Things, Westfield Carindale, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm

19 August 2020 - Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm

19 August 2020 - Myer, Westfield Carindale, Carindale ~1pm-~3pm

CREASTMEAD

18 August 2020 - Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr), Crestmead Afternoon

FOREST LAKES

9 August 2020 - IGA Express, Forest Lake ~6.30am-~6.40am

10 August 2020 - Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~10.00am-~10.15am

10 August 2020 - Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake unknown

12 August 2020 - Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 4pm-~4.30pm

12 August 2020 - Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake ~4:30pm-~5pm

13 August 2020 - Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 11am-~12am

13 August 2020 - Forest lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 11am-3pm

13 August 2020 - Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 12pm-unknown

13 August 2020 - Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake after 12pm- unknown

14 August 2020 - Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~4pm-~4.30pm

14 August 2020 - Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~4pm-~4:30pm

21 August 2020 - Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake ~10:30am-~10:45am

21 August 2020 - The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~10.45am-~11.15am

21 August 2020 - Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake ~10.45am-~11.15am

GREENBANK

10 August 2020 - Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank 5:30pm-5:40pm

17 August 2020 - Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank ~6:30pm-~6:40pm

GREENSLOPES

18 August 2020 - BCF, Greenslopes ~12:30pm-~1pm

18 August 2020 - Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes 1pm-Unknown

19 August 2020 - The Jam Pantry, Greenslopes 10:30am-11:45am

INDOOROOPILLY

17 August 2020 - Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Indooroopilly 11:00am-1pm

17 August 2020 - BUPA, Indooroopilly 11:00am-1pm

17 August 2020 - Origin Kebabs, Indooroopilly 11:00am-1pm

19 August 2020 - Indooroopilly shopping Centre, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm

19 August 2020 - Myer, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm

19 August 2020 - David Jones, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm

19 August 2020 - Touch of Indian, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm

19 August 2020 - Sweets from Heaven, Indooroopilly 1pm-4pm

I PSWICH

16 August 2020 - Riverlink Shopping Centre, Ipswich Morning

16 August 2020 - The Reject Shop, Ipswich Morning

16 August 2020 - Jamaica Blue coffee shop, Ipswich Morning

19 August 2020 - 20 August 2020 Ipswich Hospital ED, Ipswich 11:00pm-6:19am

MARSDEN

14 August 2020 - Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~11:15am-~11:30am

16 August 2020 - Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~10am-~10:15am

20 August 2020 - Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden ~10am-~10:15am

MT GRAVATT

11 August 2020 - Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool, Wecker Rd (updated), Mt Gravatt 11.25am-12.05pm

11 August 2020 - Dami Japanese Restaurant, Mt Gravatt ~12pm-unknown

SHERWOOD

19 August 2020 - Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood 12.30pm-~1pm

19 August 2020 - Newsagent in Sherwood, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood 1.10pm-~1.20pm

SLACKS CREEK

14 August 2020 - Ikea, Slacks Creek 11am-2pm

WACOL

11 August 2020 - BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol ~6am-~6:15am

18 August 2020 - BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol Evening