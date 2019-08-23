Update your wardrobe for less at massive clothing sale

BARGAINS GALORE: Lifeline Regional Development Manager Neil Ramm is hoping for a big crowd at the sale.

BARGAINS GALORE: Lifeline Regional Development Manager Neil Ramm is hoping for a big crowd at the sale. Cordell Richardson

MORE than 125 tables stocked with outfits will be set up at Lifeline's Raceview warehouse for its biggest clothing sale next month.

Shoppers will be able to update their wardrobe with quality pre-loved men's, women's and children's clothing, with all items priced at a gold coin each.

"This is a great sale because everything on those tables will be priced at only $2 each," Lifeline regional development manager Neil Ramm said.

"We will also have a huge range of children's toys.

"Everyone has been working really hard to get everything ready.

"I made room in my warehouse for all the stock.

"There will be roughly 125 tables stocked with clothing items."

Not only does the sale allow for families to fill their wardrobes for less, but all proceeds go towards Lifeline's telephone counselling and suicide prevention counselling services.

"For us, it is all about saving lives. The more the public buys, that money goes towards putting someone on a phone to save someone's life," Mr Ramm said.

Lifeline's telephone counselling helpline is available 24/7 and is a confidential service for every Australian experiencing a personal crisis or thinking about suicide.

More than 1800 calls are answered every day.

The Lifeline $2 clothing sale will be held on September 6-8 at the Raceview warehouse only, which is located at 128 Briggs Rd, Raceview.