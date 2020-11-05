Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in hospital after being hit by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
UPDATE, 11.05AM: The injured woman has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg and head injuries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the car had rolled out of the driveway and struck the woman on the way out.

Police will not be investigating the incident.

INITIAL: A woman has been injured after being hit by a car in Yeppoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Charles St at 10.04am.

A woman in her 40s was assessed for a leg injury and lacerations to the head.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, it was a "low speed" incident.

It is understood the woman is in a stable condition and will transported to hospital.

More to come.

