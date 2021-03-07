Menu
Two-vehicles have collided at Silkstone. Pic: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after Silkstone collision

kaitlyn smith
7th Mar 2021 4:37 PM
UPDATE, 4.20pm: A woman in her 70s has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision at Silkstone.

It is understood she suffered lacerations to her legs and neck.

Paramedics transported the woman to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle escaped uninjured.

INITIAL, 2.40pm: Emergency crews are attending a two-vehicle collision at Silkstone.

The incident took place on Russell St, near Auld St, about 2pm.

The residential area is reportedly experiencing increased traffic due to nearby road closures amid ongoing roadworks.

RELATED: Months-long works prompt closure of major road

A woman believed to be in her 70s is being assessed by paramedics.

She has reportedly sustained minor lacerations to her legs and neck.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm whether the driver of the second vehicle had been injured.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

russell st silkstone two-vehicle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

