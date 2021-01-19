Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD Forsenic Crash Unit
QLD Forsenic Crash Unit Valerie Horton
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman dies after horror crash

Holly Cormack
16th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 4:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Murgon woman has died following a two-car crash in Cushnie on Friday.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 11.50am, a dual cab utility and a hatchback collided at the intersection of Chinchilla Wondai Road and Cushnie Road in Cushnie.

The front passenger of the hatchback, a 22-year-old Murgon woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the hatchback, a 23-year-old Murgon woman, and a 22-year-old Surfers Paradise man were treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the dual cab, a 24-year-old Nikenbah woman, was taken Kingaroy Hospital for observation.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

crash cushnie south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        BREAKING: Patient suffers serious injuries in dog attack

        Premium Content BREAKING: Patient suffers serious injuries in dog attack

        Breaking The incident occurred at a private residence, east of Ipswich.

        STORM WARNING: Cells converging over Ipswich

        Premium Content STORM WARNING: Cells converging over Ipswich

        News Ipswich residents have been warned to expect heavy rain and damaging winds as...

        Popular tavern plans massive event to thank community

        Premium Content Popular tavern plans massive event to thank community

        News An Ipswich pub will show off its $3M renovations at Australia Day celebrations