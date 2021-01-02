Menu
Energex crews restored power to 3,400 homes across Ipswich this morning.
UPDATE: Why power outage hit thousands of Ipswich homes

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Jan 2021 10:36 AM
POWER has been restored to thousands of homes across Ipswich after a powerline fault hit the region early Saturday morning.

Energex spokesman Ty Marega told the Queensland Times 3,400 households lost power about 7.20am.

“Crews responded fairly promptly and, within about two hours, they managed to correct the fault and restore power to all customers affected,” Mr Marega said.

Power was restored at 9.43am.

Households on Allawah Rd, Chuwar as well as some surrounding the area and across Ipswich and west of Karana Downs were impacted.

“The outages were mainly in that area but some were in Ipswich as well,” Mr Marega said.

The fault began in Chuwar, when a crossarm failed.

“A crossarm failed and, as a result, some wires got intertwined,” Mr Marega said.

“At the top of a power pole, you’ve got these two arms, which attach to the cross at the top of the pole. Each of those arms holds about three powerlines.”

