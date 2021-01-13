Menu
Emergency crews are attending a reported head-on collision at Lark Hill.
Emergency crews are attending a reported head-on collision at Lark Hill.
UPDATE: Two hospitalised after head on collision

kaitlyn smith
13th Jan 2021 6:31 PM
UPDATE: Two patients have been taken to hospital this afternoon following a head-on collision at Lark Hill.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, reportedly sustained a compound fracture to the knee.

The second patient is believed to have sustained some minor injuries.

Both have since been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident caused some minor traffic delays on Larkhill Boundary Rd.

The scene has since been cleared by emergency crews.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 4pm: Two vehicles have collided head-on at Lark Hill, north of Marburg.

The incident occurred on Larkhill Boundary Rd about 3.45pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Early reports suggested one person was initially trapped inside their vehicle.

All patients, however, have reportedly self-extricated.

It is understood a patient has suffered a possible compound fracture to the knee.

The second patient is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently at the scene.

Minor delays are expected for motorists.

More to come.

