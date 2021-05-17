UPDATE: Trainee skydiver seriously hurt in crash landing

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is attending a serious skydiving accident at Toogoolawah. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight.

UPDATE, 3.30pm: It has been revealed that a man seriously injured in a skydiving accident at Toogoolawah was a trainee skydiver.

The Australian Parachute Federation confirmed the man was attempting to make his 12th jump as part of a routine training exercise.

An APF spokesman said he was injured as result of a hard landing at Skydive Ramblers.

“It appears he has suffered injuries to his leg, arm and pelvis and was taken to hospital by air ambulance,” he said.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

APF Safety & Training Manager Charl Rootman said an investigation into the cause of the accident would be launched.

It is understood that weather, equipment and human error will all be reviewed as part of the investigation.

UPDATE, 1pm: A man has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane following a skydiving incident at Toogoolawah.

It is understood the man was involved in a landing mishap about 11.15am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed he was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The man reportedly sustained serious injuries to his legs.

A representative for Skydive Ramblers, based at Toogoolawah, confirmed the patient was a customer.

The Australian Parachute Federation is expected to comment on the matter this morning.

INITIAL, 12.30pm: A man has been seriously injured in a skydiving accident at Toogoolawah on Monday.

It is understood he was hurt during a landing mishap about 11.15am at a location off the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man sustained multiple injuries, including serious injuries to his legs.

He said paramedics were still assessing the full extent of injuries.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

More to come.