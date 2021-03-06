Menu
A 21-year-old Forest Lake woman missing from Forest Lake has been found dead.
News

UPDATE: Tragic discovery in search for missing woman

kaitlyn smith
6th Mar 2021 8:00 PM
UPDATE, 7.30pm: There has been a tragic end to the search for a young woman who went missing from Forest Lake.

Queensland Police confirmed on Saturday evening they had located the woman deceased.

She was last seen leaving a Deakin Pl address little more than 24 hours ago.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

INITIAL, 11am: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a woman missing from Forest Lake, just outside of the Ipswich area.

The 21-year-old was reportedly last seen leaving a Deakin Pl address on Friday evening about 5.30pm.

Police say the young woman has not been seen or heard from since 6pm.

She is described as Pacific Islander, about 160cm tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

LOCAL NEWS: Vaccine rollout reaches first local healthcare workers

She was last seen wearing grey track pants and a white shirt.

Concerns are held for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone that has any information that could assist is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

