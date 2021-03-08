UPDATE: Traffic moving after multi-vehicle mwy crash
UPDATE, 5.20pm: Peak-hour traffic is reportedly starting to flow once more, following a multi-vehicle collision on the Ipswich Mwy.
Queensland Traffic Metro confirmed the scene had been cleared just after 5.15pm on Monday.
There were no injuries reported.
INITIAL, 5pm: A multi-vehicle collision is causing a headache for peak-hour motorists returning from the city.
The incident took place on the Warrego Hwy exit from the Ipswich Mwy at Riverview.
It is understood a westbound left lane was blocked as a result.
Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance were unable to provide further details.
Minor delays are expected.