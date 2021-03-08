Menu
A multi-vehicle collision on the Warrego Hwy off-ramp from the Ipswich Mwy is causing a headache for peak-hour commuters. Picture: Heidi Petith
UPDATE: Traffic moving after multi-vehicle mwy crash

kaitlyn smith
8th Mar 2021 5:25 PM
UPDATE, 5.20pm: Peak-hour traffic is reportedly starting to flow once more, following a multi-vehicle collision on the Ipswich Mwy.

Queensland Traffic Metro confirmed the scene had been cleared just after 5.15pm on Monday.

There were no injuries reported.

INITIAL, 5pm: A multi-vehicle collision is causing a headache for peak-hour motorists returning from the city.

The incident took place on the Warrego Hwy exit from the Ipswich Mwy at Riverview.

It is understood a westbound left lane was blocked as a result.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance were unable to provide further details.

Minor delays are expected.

Ipswich Queensland Times

