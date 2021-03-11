Menu
Emergency crews attend a multi-vehicle collision on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank. Pic: file photo.
Breaking

UPDATE: Traffic moving after Ipswich Mwy collision

kaitlyn smith
11th Mar 2021 1:53 PM
UPDATE, 1.50pm: Traffic is starting to move once again following a multi-vehicle collision on the Ipswich Motorway.

It is understood up to three vehicles were involved in a nose-to-tail near the Mine St exit at Redbank.

The left lane of traffic was blocked as result.

No injuries were reported.

INITIAL, 1pm: Up to three vehicles have collided on an eastbound lane of the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank.

The incident occurred near the Mine St exit about 12.40pm on Thursday.

It is understood the left lane of traffic has been blocked as result.

Paramedics are assessing two male patients.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the pair appeared uninjured.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

Minor delays are expected throughout the area.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

More to come.

