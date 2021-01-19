UPDATE: Three hospitalised after car flips on Warrego Hwy

A vehicle has flipped on its side at North Tivoli. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 4pm: Three patients have been hospitalised after a vehicle overturned on the Warrego Hwy at North Tivoli.

A female in her 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital suffering back pain.

Another woman, also in her 20s, was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

She was reportedly complaining of some neck pain.

The third patient, a man in his 20s, sustained no obvious injuries.

He was later transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital as a precaution.

INITIAL, 3pm: A vehicle has reportedly overturned on Warrego Hwy at North Tivoli.

Early reports suggested the vehicle crossed the median strip, causing it to flip on its side.

The incident occurred on the eastbound lanes near the Mount Crosby exit about 2.15pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car appeared to have struck another vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics are also in attendance.

Three people are reportedly being treated for shock.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Minor delays are expected through the area.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.