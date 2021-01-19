Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A vehicle has flipped on its side at North Tivoli. Pic: file photo
A vehicle has flipped on its side at North Tivoli. Pic: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Three hospitalised after car flips on Warrego Hwy

kaitlyn smith
19th Jan 2021 4:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4pm: Three patients have been hospitalised after a vehicle overturned on the Warrego Hwy at North Tivoli.

A female in her 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital suffering back pain.

Another woman, also in her 20s, was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

She was reportedly complaining of some neck pain.

The third patient, a man in his 20s, sustained no obvious injuries.

He was later transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital as a precaution.

INITIAL, 3pm: A vehicle has reportedly overturned on Warrego Hwy at North Tivoli.

Early reports suggested the vehicle crossed the median strip, causing it to flip on its side.

The incident occurred on the eastbound lanes near the Mount Crosby exit about 2.15pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car appeared to have struck another vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics are also in attendance.

Three people are reportedly being treated for shock.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Minor delays are expected through the area.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

north tivoli single vehicle roll-over warrego hwy crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sibling fighters prepare for biggest match ups yet

        Premium Content Sibling fighters prepare for biggest match ups yet

        Sport A debut cage fight and battle for an Australian title is on the cards for this brother-sister duo.

        Illegal sign writer hit with $30,000 in fines

        Premium Content Illegal sign writer hit with $30,000 in fines

        News A man who has become notorious for displaying political signs at his home has...

        Drink driver’s transplant ‘may have led to high reading’

        Premium Content Drink driver’s transplant ‘may have led to high reading’

        News An Ipswich court has heard a woman who had a kidney and liver transplant could not...

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Ipswich? Nominations are now open to find...