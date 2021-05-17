Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is attending a serious skydiving accident at Toogoolawah. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight.
News

UPDATE: Skydiver airlifted to hospital in serious condition

kaitlyn smith
17th May 2021 1:00 PM
UPDATE, 1pm: A man has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane following a skydiving incident at Toogoolawah.

It is understood the man was involved in a landing mishap about 11.15am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed he was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The man reportedly sustained serious injuries to his legs.

A representative for Skydive Ramblers, based at Toogoolawah, confirmed the patient was a customer.

The Australian Parachute Federation is expected to comment on the matter this morning.

INITIAL, 12.30pm: A man has been seriously injured in a skydiving accident at Toogoolawah on Monday.

It is understood he was hurt during a landing mishap about 11.15am at a location off the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man sustained multiple injuries, including serious injuries to his legs.

He said paramedics were still assessing the full extent of injuries.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

More to come.

