Six people have been caught up in a workplace fire at Wacol.
News

Seven hospitalised after workplace fire

kaitlyn smith
25th May 2021 1:00 PM
UPDATE, 1pm: Seven people have been hospitalised after they were caught up in a workplace fire at Wacol on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed all patients had suffered minor smoke inhalation.

One patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The remaining six patients were taken to Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Hospital and the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

The spokesman said all patients were in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 11am: Two people have been taken to hospital in Brisbane following a workplace fire at Wacol.

Multiple crews were called to the business at Industrial Ave and Production St just after 10.30am on Tuesday in response to a large fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said it appeared the blaze first ignited inside a workshop.

It is understood workers reportedly managed to extinguish the blaze prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Police and paramedics are also on the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said six people had been assessed by paramedics, though there are no reports of burns.

She said two patients were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane suffering smoke inhalation.

More people are being treated at the scene and may require transport to hospital.

More to come.

